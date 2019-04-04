Bulldog Skincare for Men to use sugarcane in its product packaging

Shelton-based Edgewell Personal Care has announced that its Bulldog Skincare For Men product line is upgrading its packaging to feature new product tubes derived from Brazilian sugarcane, a renewable resource.

According to the company, sugarcane only requires natural rainfall to grow and the new tubes are made by extracting ethanol from the sugarcane plant. Instead of releasing carbon dioxide, the plastic from sugarcane saves it – and for every 100 tons of sugarcane plastic produced, the company added, 309 tons of CO2 are taken out of the environment resulting in a significant impact on the environment.

Bulldog Skincare for Men teamed with the Brazilian company Braskem and the British tube manufacturer M&H Plastics to develop the new recyclable packaging, which will display a new logo specifying the amount of sugarcane plastic consumers can expect to find in that pack.

“We are extremely excited to bring this important breakthrough to market,” said Simon Duffy, founder of Bulldog Skincare for Men. “The great thing about sugarcane plastic is that its properties are no different from traditional plastic materials, but its environmental impact is significantly better.”