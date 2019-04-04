Emerson spending $49 million on new HQ in Brookfield

Global technology and engineering company Emerson is building a global headquarters in Brookfield’s Berkshire Corporate Park for its Branson assembly technologies product line. The $49 million facility, which will replace its existing headquarters at 41 Eagle Road in Danbury, will include laboratories, offices, manufacturing space and a customer experience center.

Branson-branded products are customer-focused solutions for plastic joining, ultrasonic metal joining and precision processing.

Emerson bought a 13-acre parcel in Berkshire Industrial Park, less than two miles from its Danbury headquarters, and had received municipal approvals to build on the site. The new 140,000-square-foot building will house the 220 professional staff, engineers and production team in the current headquarters. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June, with an eye toward opening in late 2020.

“Our new headquarters will provide a showcase for the great work we do here in Connecticut to drive growth and innovation, including high-tech spaces where customers can see our products in action,” said John Meek, president of assembly technologies for Emerson.

“Emerson greatly appreciates the incentives approved by the town of Brookfield and the state of Connecticut to support this important project for our Branson portfolio, and we look forward to continued investment in this community,” Meek added.

Features of the new facility will include:

An expanded, high-tech laboratory to support new product development, customer applications and technical services while facilitating the transfer of technical knowledge to the next generation of engineers;

Modern manufacturing space to house the production and assembly of highly engineered tooling, cleaning systems and metal welding systems; and

Four customer experience demonstration spaces that will showcase Emerson’s technical ability to provide solutions to customers in a collaborative environment.

The new headquarters will be designed by Fox Architects of St. Louis and CPG Architects of Stamford.

Emerson has committed $250 million to build at least three new U.S. facilities through 2021. A diversified manufacturer with $17.4 billion in sales last year, Emerson’s products range from tools and large industrial valves to refrigeration, lighting and climate control systems. One of its best-known consumer products is the InSinkErator garbage disposal.