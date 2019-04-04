Westport Arts Center confirms move to Martha Stewart’s old TV studio

The Westport Arts Center has confirmed reports that it will expand and relocate from 51 Riverside Ave. to 19 Newtown Turnpike, a facility that once housed Martha Stewart’s television studio on the Westport-Norwalk line.

The first phase of the relocation and expansion is set to open this fall and will occupy nearly 10,000 square feet at 19 Newtown Turnpike, effectively tripling the footprint the organization holds in its current location.

The original 1926 stone building, attached warehouse and freestanding cottages offer the potential of 33,000 square feet for museum exhibitions, classrooms, concerts and events, as well as offices, a cafe, lounge and library. The 6-acre property includes outdoor garden space and parking for 110 vehicles.

The opening of the new space coincides with the Westport Arts Center’s 50th anniversary, details of which will be announced on May 18.

“Westport Arts Center is a long-time contributor to Westport’s identity as an arts community and is an important resource to the entire town,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said. “We anticipate that the arts center’s new campus will be a regional cultural destination, drawing audiences to Westport from all over Connecticut, Westchester County and New York City.”

The interior remodel and renovation of 19 Newtown Turnpike is being led by Howard Lathrop, a principal at Westport’s Sellars Lathrop Architects LLC.