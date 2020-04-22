Around Fairfield County: Caravan Thanks Hospital Staff, Meals For Children, Volunteers Needed

With a display of lights and sirens, first responders formed a parade to salute healthcare personnel, drawing mutual adoration from the staff at two major Fairfield hospitals to kick off this past weekend.

Police, fire and ambulance crews, along with Mayor Joe Ganim, among other officials, joined a caravan of emergency vehicles Friday, April 17 in Bridgeport to drive past Yale-New Haven Health Bridgeport Hospital and Hartford Healthcare St. Vincent's Medical Center while hospital staff, some holding signs thanking the first responders, stood outside watching and waving.

"They are here for us, let's stay at home for them!," says a post with the video on Mayor Joe Ganim's Facebook page here.

Changes in Norwalk Meal Distribution

Meals for students ages two to 18 may now be picked up at 10 food centers in Norwalk from noon to two p.m., Monday to Friday at these locations: Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Ave., Jefferson Elementary School, 75 Van Buren Ave.; Kendall Elementary School, 57 Fillow St.; Marvin Elementary School, 16 Calf Pasture Beach Rd; Ponus Ridge Middle School, 21 Hunters Lane; Nathan Hale Middle School,176 Strawberry Hill Ave.; Tracey Magnet School, 20 Camp St.; Ben Franklin Community Center, 165 Flax Hill Rd; Carver Community Center, 7 Academy St.; Nathaniel Ely Center (Maritime Odyssey Preschool), 11 Ingalls Ave.

Fairfield Relief Fund

The Fairfield COVID-19 Relief Fund was established to provide limited, one-time assistance to Fairfield residents who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Use of the funds must be directly related to the effects of the virus. Here's where you can donate to the fund or apply for relief according to.

In her Saturday Updates April 18, Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick said, "Thanks to an anonymous donor, we now have a matching program for every dollar donated, we will receive a matching dollar up to $25,000."

Stamford Needs Equipment, Volunteers

in the city's daily newsletter on Monday, April 20, Stamford's Mayor asked residents for help with the following:

Donations of personal protective equipment from businesses or individuals. Contact Jim Federici at JFederici@stamfordct.gov or call 203-977-4378 (office line). Stamford needs a variety of equipment, including but not limited to N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, isolation gowns and face shields. Click here for more information.

Volunteers are needed for:

Testing Site Volunteer Program. As the City launches more testing sites, volunteers are needed to keep these sites functional. Click here to sign up.

Resident Delivery Program. Volunteer drivers are needed to provide delivery services to quarantined members of our community. Click here to sign up.

Medical Reserve Corps. A national network of medical and public health professionals who assist emergency response during public health emergencies. Click here to sign up.

Homemade Mask Production. Masks produced by volunteers will be picked up by a delivery driver through a partnership with local dry-cleaning service providers. Masks will be cleaned and disinfected then distributed to the community. Click here to sign up.

Still Worried About Toilet Paper?

Stamford's newsletter also addresses a less dire concern, the lingering question of toilets paper running out in family's personal stock and on store shelves.

Residents who plan to buy toilet paper in bulk should be aware of the following, says the notice:

"There have not been any reports of supply chain shortages of toilet paper in the country. Whereas previous emergencies caused shortages — such 2012’s Hurricane Sandy leading to a gasoline shortage due to gasoline refineries damaged by the storm — toilet paper continues to be produced and delivered."

The notice also suggests local residents calculate how long their supply will last on the aptly named. How Much Toilet paper website which is here.