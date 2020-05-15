Around Fairfield County: Restaurant Week, Dining Permits, Census For PPE, Call In Crisis

This Fairfield County city is gearing up to re-open restaurants with outside dining but right now you can order your favorite takeout and snag a deal. The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce and City of Danbury are hosting Virtual Restaurant Week until Sunday, May 17. This event promotes curbside pick-up and delivery and here's the list of participants.

With Connecticut on target to start Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, May 20, in response to Gov. Ned Lamont's May 14 Executive Order, the City of Danbury announced its two-tiered process for the reopening of restaurants with outdoor dining service only.

“We want to see our local businesses get back up and running, while still protecting the public safety of our community,” said Mayor Boughton. “Danbury is a business-friendly community and this process is meant to show that.”

Restaurants with outdoor dining must request a certification to reopen from the Danbury Permit Center. In order to obtain a certification, the businesses must be able to verify their existing approvals and confirm that their establishment meets Danbury’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) guidelines for a safe reopening.

If a restaurant owner wishes to establish a new outdoor dining area, the owners/operators will be required to submit a Temporary Outdoor Dining Permit application to the Permit Center. If approved, the temporary permit will be issued for 90 days with the opportunity to extend. The permit application and information is on the city's website here.

The city has heard from a handful of restaurants who are interested in either reopening their existing outdoor dining areas or expanding. "The staff in our Planning, Permit and Health Departments are all working very hard to make sure our local restaurants have a safe Phase 1 Reopening," said Taylor O'Brien in the mayor's office.

Crisis Help

We're living in an uncertain and stressful time. Those in crisis may find support through The Hub: Behavioral Health Action Organization of Southwestern Connecticut at the following:

Talk It Out line for parents and caregivers at 1-833-258-5011 or click here for online help; The CT Young Adult Warm Line at 855-467-3669, open from noon to 9 p.m every day, with 18 to 25-year-old specialists trained in peer support who have dealt with mental health or substance issues

The Soundview Warm Line at 800-921-0359, open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., every day.

The Crisis Text Line, text TALK to 741741 or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. In an emergency call 911.

Click here for information about The HUB services and resources.

Fill Census For Funds, PPE

Did you know filling out your Census supports first responders and healthcare workers?

In its Friday, May 15 daily newsletter to residents, the City of Stamford included this information to encourage completion of the 2020 U.S. Census. "The distribution of federal funds for COVID-19 supplies and PPE to states and cities is based on Census data. It is not too late to complete the questionnaire and it only takes 10 minutes online here.