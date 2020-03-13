Staying In Friday The 13th? Have Fun With Scary Movies, See What Mayors Picked

Superstitious? Won't risk it? If going out on Friday the 13th is a nightmare then stay at home on March 13 and have fun with it. There's plenty of scary movies streaming right now.

We asked some guest "film critics" to weigh in on their favorites for our Top 5 picks.

'The Exorcist,' which is probably one of the most re-watched scary movies of all time, is a memorable classic. It's Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling's pick.

"Its performances and special effects are bone-chilling," said Rilling. 'The Exorcist' is very graphic and realistic."

The 1973 movie (available to rent on Amazon Prime) pushed the horror genre onto the awards scene with a best-picture nomination (among others). It is based on the bestselling novel by Peter Blatty who won an Oscar for his adapted screenplay.

The movie has shocked and entertained generations of audiences with its story of a girl possessed by a demon and her mother's quest to save her. See how some of the popcorn-dropping scenes draw reactions from millennials watching "The Excorcist" for the first time here on YouTube

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 take on Stephen King's novel "The Shining" (also available from Amazon Prime) is Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton's horror pick. The movie stars Jack Nicholson in a memorable turn as Jack Torrance, a winter caretaker of a haunted hotel whose son possesses psychic abilities enabling him to see the hotel's horrific past.

"Jack Nicholson delivers a tour de force performance in this classic horror film," said Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton.

Other scary movies to consider? How about a 2009 remake of the day's classic namesake slasher film on Netflix? The "Friday the 13th" is a faithful remake of the original.

A spoof on scary movies, "A Haunted House" (2013), which is available on Netflix, follows a young couple that moves into a new home that has evil spirits; scary/funny events ensue. With comedy and not just a gross-fest, the movie is currently in the top 10 in the U.S. on Netflix.

"The Cabin in the Woods" is a good option for five of you. Why 5? It's about five friends and you can find it on Hulu. And "Don’t Look Under the Bed" is the scariest film found on Disney (that is if you don't count "Bambi"!).