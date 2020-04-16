Around Westchester Schools: Zoom In For College Admission Chat, Music Program Hits High Notes

What now? many high schoolers and parents must be wondering about the college admissions process. A panel of experts will have answers in a Zoom discussion this month.

An organization that helps students be ready, enroll in and complete college, Yonkers Partners In Education (YPIE) will host The College Landscape in the Time of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 28 at noon.

Underserved communities like Yonkers are being "hardest hit by the health crisis," according to YPIE, which partners with students to ensure they are ready for, enroll in and complete college.

The video chat will provide insights into the current college admissions landscape and the resources available to support high school juniors and seniors as they navigate an even more precarious path to college.

The online discussion will feature Samuel Wallis, YPIE Executive Director, and Caflin Fonash, the president of the National Association for College Admission Counseling, and will be moderated by Jacques Steinberg, an author and senior vice president for Higher Education and Communications at Say Yes to Education and a former national education correspondent at The New York Times. Click here to register.

Oustanding Student Garners Hispanic Recognition

Irvington High School student Chloe Garcia has been honored by the College Board with a National Hispanic Recognition Award, which recognizes outstanding high school students with a minimum and regionally established PSAT score and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 by the middle of their junior year.

“We are incredibly proud that Chloe has been recognized as a National Hispanic Recognition Award recipient,” said Irvington High School Principal Juliet Gevargis-Mizimakoski.

“Chloe’s inner drive, motivation to succeed and desire to help others keep her focused in setting and achieving her goals,” Chloe's school counselor Heather Attenello said.

Districts Noted for Music Education

Bedford

For the eighth year in a row, Bedford Central School District has received the Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

This designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify, districts answer questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for music programs.

Irvington

Irvington Union Free School District has been honored with the BCME designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation (NAMM).

The BCME is a signature program of The NAMM Foundation that recognizes and celebrates school districts and schools for their support and commitment to music education and efforts to assure access to music for all students as part of a well-rounded education.

“This is a proud moment for our department, students, district and community,” said Debra McCumber, high school band director and music department chair. “We are truly grateful for this award, and it is something that we will be able to celebrate once we are together again.”

“This is an award that was given to us not only based on our amazing music program and courses that we offer, but it is also based on our outstanding enrollment and the incredible support that we get from students, parents, the district and the whole community,” McCumber added.

These districts are among 754 in the country recognized for achievement in providing music access and education to all students. Click here for the entire list.