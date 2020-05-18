Coaches Honor Class Of 2020 Under Friday Night Lights In Westchester

A lit contest field and beaming scoreboard display of 20:20, void of people, must have seemed odd Friday night in Westchester.

The May 15 spectacle was a fitting and pride-packed tribute from the athletic senior athletes at John Jay High School in Cross River.

It was the second in a Friday Night Lights series of videos that will be posted every Friday exactly at 8:20 p.m. on the Katonah Lewisboro School District Facebook page here.

The remarks include a welcome by Chris McCarthy, the director of Health, Physical Education, Athletics and Wellness, followed by tributes from the various coaches at John Jay. On May 8, softball and baseball players were honored and May 15 was to recognize lacrosse players. Coming up on May 22 is track and field. Golf and tennis will follow on May 29 and June 5 is when all senior athletes will be paid tribute.

The initiative honors the Class of 2020, which has been unable to celebrate so many of the traditional milestones. John Jay, however, takes it one step further.

“We decided to personalize it a little more,” said McCarthy. The recordings are made by his wifeTamra.

In the videos for each of the Friday Night Lights, you can watch senior athletes in their pre-recorded video reflections as well as a student pre-recorded version of the National Anthem. The parts are woven together by Friday Night Lights Editor-In-Chief Geoff Curtis, one of John Jay’s baseball coaches.

Here's where you can watch the video on the Katonah-Lewisboro School District’s Facebook page at 8:20 each Friday evening.

“When I was younger, I always loved to watch my older siblings play, and I always wanted to be like them,” said softball outfielder Sarah Antunes in the May 8 tribute to the diamond sports. “I love the game and working with my teammates on the field.”

“They tell you when you make the team that these four years will go by in the blink of an eye,” said George Lombardi, John Jay’s pitcher. “Most people usually think that is not true and that they have plenty of time left. However, it couldn’t be more true. Before you know it, you’ll be playing your last game as a member of John Jay baseball. Take advantage of every opportunity you get and enjoy your time in baseball while it lasts.”

"The time goes by so fast, so don't take it for granted. Always give one hundred percent. Work hard and have fun," added Antunes.