Marsh & McLennan Agency snags asset management firm Centurion Group

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA) has announced its acquisition of Centurion Group, retirement consulting, asset management and benefit-plan advisory firm headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This transaction is the second acquisition that the White Plains-based MMA has announced this week, following its purchase of Lovitt & Touché, a Phoenix-headquartered insurance agency focused on Arizona and the Western states.

In its latest deal, Centurion offers institutional retirement plan consulting and fiduciary services to clients with combined plan assets in excess of $16 billion, along with private wealth management and institutional pension consulting, financial planning services and employee group benefit advisory services.

The company will become part of Trion Group, a Marsh & McLennan Agency, and Jim Hageney, who served as Centurion’s managing partner since it opened, will continue to lead the group.