White Plains-based Fortistar buys two RNG facilities in Pennsylvania

Fortistar LLC, a White Plains-based private investment and energy asset management company, has partnered with the New York City specialty finance firm Ares Capital Corp. to acquire two landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in western Pennsylvania from EDF Renewables North America. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to Fortistar, the acquired properties, Greentree Landfill Gas and Imperial Landfill Gas, have the capacity to produce 1.5 million decatherms of RNG per year, or enough to power 1,117 natural gas trucks and displace 12 million GGE of diesel fuel. Fortistar added that the acquisition was the latest endeavor within the RNG development program that was launched last year.

“The acquisition of these two landfill gas projects is another milepost in our plan to sustainably expand and decarbonize America’s transportation fuel supply,” said Mark Comora, CEO of Fortistar and chairman of TruStar Energy, a Fortistar affiliate company. “We are closing the RNG supply loop as a uniquely vertically integrated company, extracting it from landfills and moving it into renewable natural gas vehicles and trucks.”